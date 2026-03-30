New vessel boarding policy to be enforced following fatal accident in central Bangladesh

An official of the Government of Bangladesh has issued a new directive regarding vessel boarding procedures in the days following an accident that left more than 20 people dead in the country's Rajbari District last week.

During a high-level meeting on Sunday, March 29, Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, Railways and Shipping Shaikh Rabiul Alam said that passengers of buses about to be loaded onto ferries will no longer be allowed to ride on buses as these are being driven onto the waiting vessels.

"From now on, buses must be completely empty before being taken onto ferries," Mr Alam said.