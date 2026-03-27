Over 20 dead following boarding accident at ferry terminal in central Bangladesh

At least 26 people are confirmed dead as a result of an accident as passengers and vehicles were being loaded onto a ferry on the Padma River in central Bangladesh on Wednesday, March 25.

The incident occurred at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari District approximately 100 kilometres west of the capital Dhaka when a bus carrying over 40 people reportedly lost control while attempting to board the unidentified vessel at around 17:15 local time on Wednesday.

The bus plunged into the river and eventually settled to a depth of nine metres with the driver and passengers still trapped on board.