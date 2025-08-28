More explosions reported at Port of Hamburg as firefighting efforts continue
German authorities report that the Port of Hamburg suffered a series of explosions as firefighting efforts were still ongoing in response to a blast that had been triggered by a massive blaze earlier this week.
The follow-on explosions at the port occurred at around 04:00 local time on Wednesday, August 27, resulting in two on-site cargo containers catching fire.
Officials said that no one was injured, unlike in the earlier explosion on Monday, August 25. The ten people that suffered injuries earlier this week included three firefighters who had deployed to the area as part of the response effort.
A spokesperson for the Hamburg Fire Brigade said that the recent fires needed to be extinguished from a safe distance. Water curtains have meanwhile been placed between the affected containers to prevent the blaze from spreading to other areas of the port.
Officials said that investigations into the explosions can only commence once all known fires within the port area have been fully extinguished.
The incident began on Monday afternoon when a vehicle in one of the port's warehouses caught fire. The resulting blaze then triggered an explosion within the warehouse, which also contained nitrous oxide canisters.