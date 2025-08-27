VIDEO | Explosion injures 10 at Port of Hamburg

The resulting explosion then sent debris flying hundreds of metres and injuring a number of people. One individual has reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident prompted officials to evacuate 25 people from the vicinity of the warehouse and to order the temporary closure of some areas within the port as well as the nearby A1 motorway due to the presence of debris.

Some of the evacuations needed to be done by boat as the flames had prevented access by foot to the unaffected areas of the port.