MAIB reminds fishing boat owners to conduct sufficient risk assessment of watertight integrity

Summary

Argos Georgia was a longline fishing vessel registered in St Helena. The vessel foundered while on passage from Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands to fishing grounds near the island of South Georgia on July 22, 2024. Of the 27 persons people on board, 13 perished.

The ongoing investigation has found that the shell door in the starboard side of Argos Georgia descended slowly into the fully open position. This allowed significant quantities of water to enter the vessel.