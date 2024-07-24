Eight dead, five missing after fishing vessel sinks in bad weather off Falklands

Spanish newspaper Faro de Vigo reports that eight people are dead while another five are unaccounted for after a fishing vessel sank east of the Falkland Islands on Monday, July 22.

Argos Georgia, a 2018-built longline fishing vessel operated by Gibraltar-based Argos Froyanes, was approximately over 300 kilometres east of Port Stanley when its crew reported water ingress at around 14:11 local time on Monday. The crew later abandoned ship into waiting liferafts, and the longliner sank shortly afterwards.

Of the longliner's 27-strong crew, which also included 10 Spanish nationals, only 14 have been successfully rescued while eight were found deceased in the surrounding waters. The deceased included the captain and the cook, both Spanish nationals.