MAIB publishes safety bulletin detailing fatal capsize of tug off Scotland

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published a safety bulletin to promote the key safety issues identified during its investigation into the loss of the tug Biter along with two crewmembers off the coast of Scotland nearly three years prior.

At about 15:27 local time on February 24, 2023, the twin screw conventional tug Biter girted and capsized off Greenock while attached to the stern of the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess, which was making its approach to James Watt Dock.

Biter’s two crew were unable to escape from thet capsized vessel and lost their lives. The MAIB has cited inadequate training and communication failures for the incident.