MAIB publishes safety bulletin detailing fatal capsize of tug off Scotland

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published a safety bulletin to promote the key safety issues identified during its investigation into the loss of the tug Biter along with two crewmembers off the coast of Scotland nearly three years prior.
At about 15:27 local time on February 24, 2023, the twin screw conventional tug Biter girted and capsized off Greenock while attached to the stern of the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess, which was making its approach to James Watt Dock.
Biter’s two crew were unable to escape from thet capsized vessel and lost their lives. The MAIB has cited inadequate training and communication failures for the incident.
The MAIB said the safety bulletin was published at the request of industry to promote the identified key safety issues to those involved in ship assist towage operations.
Vessel masters, marine pilots, and tug crews are advised to have a detailed understanding of the plan for the employment of tugs; be mindful that the faster the speed, the greater the force acting on the towlines; ensure that the tug’s gob rope is correctly rigged; and keep the tug’s doors and hatches closed during towing operations.
A recommendation has meanwhile been issued to the UK Chamber of Shipping, the UK Harbour Masters’ Association, the UK Maritime Pilots’ Association, the British Tugowners Association, the British Ports Association, and he Workboat Association to promulgate the MAIB’s safety bulletin on the key safety lessons from the Biter/Hebridean Princess investigation to their members.