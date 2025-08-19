COLUMN | Better late than never? UK tug industry responds to fatal capsizing with safety overhaul [Tug Times]

Last November, the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) published its report into the loss of the tug Biter on the Clyde in February 2023.

Biter was a twin-screw conventional tug that girted and capsized whilst assisting the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess. The two crewmembers could not escape, and both tragically lost their lives.

Among the safety issues identified by the MAIB were that the pilot’s training had not prepared him to work with conventional tugs, that the master/pilot and pilot/tug exchanges were incomplete so there was no shared understanding of the plan, that the ship’s speed was too high, and that the tug’s gob rope rendered and did not prevent it from girting.

The MAIB made recommendations to professional organisations representing pilots, harbourmasters and tug owners to develop appropriate guidance for their members on the safety issues raised in the report, which has been described as, "a sobering indictment of systemic vulnerabilities in conventional towage operations".

Now industry associations have responded through Workboat Association Chief Executive Kerrie Forster, who is quoted by Riviera as saying industry has improved safety on tugs and towage operations in the UK as a result of the MAIB findings. He also claimed the loss of two lives, "‘was not just a tragedy – it was a call to action".