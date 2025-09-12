MAIB publishes report on 2024 fatal man overboard mishap on creel fishing vessel

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its report on its investigation into a man overboard incident that led to the loss of one life off the coast of Scotland on July 12, 2024.

On the said date, the crew of the fishing vessel Kingfisher were engaged in manually shooting a string of creels approximately 30 nautical miles east-north-east of Wick, Scotland. A deckhand became entangled in a creel’s leg rope and was pulled overboard, where his personal flotation device (PFD) inflated on immersion.