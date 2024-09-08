Fatal man overboard incident on UK vessel traced to hazards associated with creel fishing

What happened

On July 12, 2024, the crew of the fishing vessel Kingfisher were engaged in manually shooting a string of creels approximately 30 nautical miles east-north-east of Wick, Scotland. A deckhand became entangled in a creel’s leg rope and was pulled overboard, where his personal flotation device (PFD) inflated on immersion.

Using the hauling winch, Kingfisher’s crew retrieved the backrope and recovered the now submerged deckhand on board within seven minutes. Despite the efforts of the vessel’s crew, members of a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat, a paramedic from an HM Coastguard rescue helicopter, and crewmembers of an attending windfarm guard vessel, the deckhand could not be revived and was declared deceased.