Law firm calls for "duck boat" ban following accident in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Philadelphia-based law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky (SMB) has renewed its call for a ban on all tourist "duck boat" operations after numerous passengers on a disabled Boston Duck Tours amphibious vehicle were injured when it flipped on its side while being towed from the Charles River, according to numerous published reports.

"We have long maintained that duck boats – designed to replicate World War II landing craft - are inherently unsafe, have been demonstrated to be deathtraps – in and out of the water – and should be banned once and for all," said SMB Attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Andrew R. Duffy.

"We hope and pray for the injured in [the] incident and that regulators prohibit renewed operations until passenger and public safety can be assured."