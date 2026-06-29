11 injured after amphibious tour boat overturns in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Eleven people suffered varying degrees of injury after an amphibious sightseeing boat suddenly overturned on a ramp near the Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday, June 27.

The incident occurred shortly after 15:00 local time as Molly Molasses, an amphibious vehicle known as a "duck boat," was being towed onto a ramp with 31 people on board.

Boston Duck Tours, the vessel's operator, said the tow rope suddenly broke, causing the vessel to roll onto its side.