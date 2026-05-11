Judicial commission to investigate fatal tour boat accident in Madhya Pradesh, India

The Government of the state of Madhya Pradesh in India has formed a judicial commission that has been tasked with investigating a deadly maritime accident that occurred in the state's Jabalpur district earlier this year.

Retired High Court Judge Sanjay Dwivedi (pictured) will chair the panel that will deliver a report containing its findings on the April 30, 2026 incident in Jabalpur.

On the said date, a vessel operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department capsized near the Bargi Dam. Twenty-eight people among those who were on the vessel were rescued while the remaining 13, which included women and small children, are confirmed dead.