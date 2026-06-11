Installation jackup detained following allision at Denmark's Esbjerg Port

Authorities in Denmark have detained a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) after it accidentally struck a vessel of similar type in bad weather at the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark on Wednesday, June 10.

The incident occurred when the jackup WTIV Brave Tern (pictured) got caught in strong winds while manoeuvring in port. The vessel then ended up hitting the berthed WTIV Wind Keeper [ex-Boqiang 3060, –ed].

No injuries or serious damage on board either WTIV has been reported, though the incident resulted in damage to some of the wind turbine blades that Brave Tern was carrying at the time.