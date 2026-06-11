Installation jackup detained following allision at Denmark's Esbjerg Port

Authorities in Denmark have detained a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) after it accidentally struck a vessel of similar type in bad weather at the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark on Wednesday, June 10.
The incident occurred when the jackup WTIV Brave Tern (pictured) got caught in strong winds while manoeuvring in port. The vessel then ended up hitting the berthed WTIV Wind Keeper [ex-Boqiang 3060, –ed].
No injuries or serious damage on board either WTIV has been reported, though the incident resulted in damage to some of the wind turbine blades that Brave Tern was carrying at the time.
Local newspaper JydskeVestkysten has stated that the total value of the direct and indirect costs of Wednesday's mishap may be more than DKK1 billion (US$150 million).
Brave Tern is now under the custody of the Danish Maritime Authority as part of an investigation into the allision.
Brave Tern was involved in an earlier mishap when she accidentally struck a 25-tonne mobile quayside crane at a shipyard in Spain on November 23, 2024. The crane fell onto a nearby barge, though its cab and base remained above the water.
No injuries were reported in the 2024 allision.