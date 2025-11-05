Ineffective bridge resource management cited in container vessel collision with sail training ship in Australia's Fremantle Harbour

Lack of communication among parties involved

The investigation's review of audio from the Maersk Shekou's bridge, taken from the vessel data recorder, found the primary pilot did not provide the helmsman with a planned port 10° helm order to turn into the inner harbour, which went undetected by the rest of the bridge team.

This meant that as the pilot attempted to use the main engine and four attached tugs to turn the ship, the helmsman attempted to maintain the ship on the previously instructed heading of 083°, rigorously opposing the ship’s planned turn.

As a result, Maersk Shekou continued towards Victoria Quay and collided with Leeuwin II, which was berthed at the quay, before the stern contacted the wharf edge and containers struck the roof of the WA Maritime Museum.