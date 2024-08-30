Sail training ship damaged after being struck by passing container vessel in Australia's Fremantle Harbour
Western Australian port operator Fremantle Ports confirms that a sail training ship berthed in Fremantle Harbour suffered damage after it was struck by a passing container vessel on the morning (local time) of Friday, August 30.
The incident occurred at around 06:15 when the bow of the Singaporean-flagged Maersk Shekou struck the training ship Leeuwin II while inbound. The latter vessel was dismasted, though port officials said the hull does not appear to have been breached.
The two night watch crewmembers on board Leeuwin II at the time sustained non-life threatening injuries and have been taken to hospital for observation.
Fremantle Ports said the containership's stern also caused some damage to the port's A Berth as well as the roof of the nearby WA Maritime Museum.
The cause of the incident is not known at this stage and a full investigation by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and Fremantle Ports will follow. Fremantle Ports added that it will fully assist and cooperate with the investigation.
Fremantle Ports has stringent operational parameters in place for the movement of ships. In this case, Maersk Shekou had two pilots on board and was being accompanied to the berth by four tugs.
Port officials are in close contact with the Leeuwin Ocean Adventure Foundation and are providing them the necessary support. Public access is restricted to A Berth and the Maritime Museum whilst inspections are conducted.