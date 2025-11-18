Ignition of lube oil likely caused deadly fire on dredger, NTSB says

The NTSB determined that the probable cause of the engine room fire on Stuyvesant was lube oil spraying from an auxiliary diesel engine and igniting off a nearby running diesel engine, due to engine crewmembers not reinstalling a plug after routine maintenance in accordance with the engine manufacturer’s instructions and not thoroughly inspecting the port auxiliary engine before initially starting it.

The NTSB said that, after maintenance has been conducted on engine room machinery, diligent inspection of the machinery is critical to ensure it functions as expected and all components have been reinstalled properly.

Starting up engines locally, rather than remotely, gives crewmembers the opportunity to immediately verify that the engine is operating satisfactorily (to manufacturer’s specifications) with no visible fuel, lube oil, or water leaks, and has no atypical noises or vibrations that require it to be stopped.​

Stuyvesant later underwent repairs, the TSHD was placed back in service with owner the Dutra Group in June of this year.​