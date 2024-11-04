Hull fatigue, navigation error blamed for loss of Royal Malaysian Navy patrol boat

The report stated that the patrol boat KD Pendekar had veered off course during a routine patrol southeast of Johor province at 15:54 local time on August 25, causing it to run aground. The hull then suffered a breach, which then led to water ingress and the vessel's eventual sinking the following morning.

Pendekar's entire crew complement of 39 were successfully rescued before the vessel became completely submerged. However, the subsequent salvage effort suffered a tragedy after one of the contracted divers perished while working at the incident site.