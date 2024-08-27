Royal Malaysian Navy patrol boat sinks near Singapore Strait; all on board rescued

The navy patrol boat KD Pendekar sank just off Tanjung Penyusop in Johor at around 15:54 on Sunday. However, the entire crew complement of 39 were successfully rescued before the vessel became completely submerged.

The rescued sailors have since been evacuated to Johor while other navy vessels are on-site with their crews on the lookout for possible pollution from the wreck. A salvage plan is also being drafted.