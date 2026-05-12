Foreign ship operators indicted in 2024 Baltimore bridge crash

The US Justice Department said on Tuesday that a grand jury indicted two foreign operators and a shoreside superintendent in the March 2024 collision of the 984-foot (300-metre) cargo ship Dali that destroyed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and killed six construction workers.

Separately, Maryland State Attorney General Anthony Brown said the state reached a final settlement of $2.25 billion with Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine, the owner and operator of the Dali ahead of a June 1 trial date. The settlement does not resolve Maryland's claims against the shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The Justice Department said the collision caused at least $5 billion in damage and significant environmental damage. The National Transportation Safety Board last year found a single loose wire in the electrical system caused a breaker to unexpectedly open, launching a sequence of events that led to two vessel blackouts and a loss of propulsion and steering.