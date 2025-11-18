NTSB cites loose wire as cause of Dali blackout, bridge crash

The board staff said they are recommending operators complete periodic inspections of high voltage switchboards and proposing changes that would allow ships to more quickly recover from loss of power.

The NTSB has said previously the Dali lost electrical power several times before the crash into the Key Bridge, including experiencing a blackout during in-port maintenance and shortly before the crash.

Power outages happen at sea and the NTSB has been considering new recommendations to prevent catastrophic collisions.