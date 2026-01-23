Five dead, one missing after river boat capsizes in Nigeria's Benue State

Five people were killed after a boat capsized in a river in Benue State in north-central Nigeria on Monday, January 19.

The unnamed wooden-hulled vessel was transiting the Buruku River in Benue's Buruku Local Government Area with an unknown number of passengers and two vehicles carrying food products when it suddenly overturned on Monday evening (local time).

Local media said most of the boat's passengers were rescued while five people were found dead and another person has been reported as missing.