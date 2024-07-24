Firefighting effort ends on stricken containership in Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard has confirmed that has extinguished all known fires on a foreign-flagged commercial vessel that had suffered an onboard explosion, leaving one crewmember dead, in the Arabian Sea late last week.

The coast guard said the firefighting effort on the Panama-registered containership Maersk Frankfurt entered its fifth day on Tuesday, July 23. However, the service assured that major fires on board have been successfully doused despite the prevailing extreme monsoon conditions in the waters approximately 13 nautical miles west of New Mangalore.

Salvors have also already begun boarding the damaged ship as coast guard vessels remain in the area, ready to respond to any fire reflash or oil spills. The coast guard has meanwhile maintained that evacuation is not required.