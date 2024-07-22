One killed in blast on containership in Arabian Sea off India

The Panamanian Maritime Authority (Autoridad Marítima de Panamá; AMP) has confirmed that one person was killed after a Panama-registered containership suffered an onboard explosion and a subsequent fire while in the Arabian Sea off India on Thursday, July 18.

The incident involving the 255-metre Maersk Frankfurt occurred shortly after 14:00 local time on Thursday while it was underway approximately 50 nautical miles off the city of Karwar in Karnataka state. The AMP said the ship's operator had reported the presence of a body on the lashing bridge, though the deceased individual cannot be reached due to the flames.

The Indian Coast Guard then deployed three vessels and an aircraft to the area. The coast guard said its crews on the deployed vessels were still working to extinguish the blaze on the afternoon of Sunday, July 21.