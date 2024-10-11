Fatigue led to dock strike by tug in Columbia River in Oregon, NTSB report reveals

The deckhand of the towing vessel Cindy B was experiencing the effects of fatigue while at the helm on November 12, 2023. The towing vessel was pushing the loaded deck barge St John up the Columbia River when the tow gradually moved to starboard out of the channel and struck the Port Westward Beaver Dock. Damage to the dock was estimated at US$6 million.

The deckhand fell asleep during the end of his scheduled night watch, which started at midnight (local time) and ended at 06:00. In addition, he was at a low point in his circadian rhythm and had just transitioned from day to night watches, which changed his awake/sleep cycle.