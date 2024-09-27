COLUMN | John 11:35 – Fatigue caused by shipboard alarms and why anyone would weep, too [Tug Times]

"The alarm, to use a figure of speech, has been raised on these matters for some time," according to Mr Grey. With typical modesty, he did not point out that he has been one of the people raising the topic for at least the past couple of decades.

What puzzled me about the report was the amount of shock it created in the maritime industries, because I had assumed we were all aware of the problem. Apparently not, and it is sad to relate that we no longer seem to have any corporate memory, at least in some of the higher grades of management. I suppose the constant job-hopping that goes on at senior levels means people no longer really know the industry in which they study the balance sheets and announce (as all their predecessors did) that there is a need to reduce overheads.