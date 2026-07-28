Fatal Guyana ferry sinking leads to murder charges for captain and crew

The captain and two crew members of a passenger ferry in Guyana that capsized were charged with murder on Tuesday, more than a week after the disaster killed 73 people and left 30 others still missing. The Barima, an 87-year-old ship, sank on July 18 while travelling from the capital, Georgetown, to the northwestern village of Port Kaituma.

Captain Kevin Price, 40, and crew members Rondell Dwayne Roberts, 42, and Delon Granderson, 33, appeared before a Georgetown court on murder charges, police said.

They were not required to enter pleas, and Reuters could not immediately contact the defendants or their representatives for comment.

The three were remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to August 3.