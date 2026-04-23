Families of 2012 Hong Kong ferry tragedy victims call for judicial review of coroner's inquest

The families of some of the people who died in a passenger vessel accident in Hong Kong waters in 2012 have called for a judicial review of the coroner's findings in the wake of the tragedy.

The families claimed that there was irrationality in the findings that were gleaned from a 44-day coroner's inquest into the collision between the ferries Lamma IV (pictured) and Sea Smooth near Lamma Island on October 1, 2012.

Lamma IV sank within minutes following the collision. Thirty of the ferry's 124 occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene, eight others were later declared dead on arrival in hospital, and another individual expired while undergoing treatment.