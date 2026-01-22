Hong Kong court says ferry lost in 2012 tragedy had met safety standards

A court in Hong Kong recently issued a finding regarding a passenger vessel that had been involved in a maritime incident that left over 30 dead in 2012.

After convening 44 days of hearings and listening to testimonies from more than 80 people, the Hong Kong Coroner's Court ruled that the ferry Lamma IV had complied with safety standards that were in place at the time of its collision with the ferry Sea Smooth near Lamma Island on October 1, 2012.

Lamma IV sank within minutes following the collision. Thirty of the ferry's 124 occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene, eight others were later declared dead on arrival in hospital, and another individual expired while undergoing treatment.