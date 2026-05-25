Detained MSC Elsa 3 crew appeal to Indian authorities for release one year after sinking

Seven detained crewmembers of the containership MSC Elsa 3 have appealed to Indian court authorities to permit their release from custody one year after their vessel sank and spilled some of her cargo off the coast of Kerala.
MSC Elsa 3's master, chief officer, chief engineer, second engineer, and three other individuals have remained in custody in India in the aftermath of the ship's sinking on May 24, 2025.
All of the ship's crew were safely rescued. However, the incident had also resulted in instances of pollution with some of the ship's cargo of containers washing up ashore along the Kerala coast and tiny plastic pellets ending up as far as northern Sri Lanka.
Operator MSC and some of the ship’s crew were later charged with negligence and recklessness in connection with the sinking, which the Kerala Government had described as a “state-specific disaster.”
In an appeal submitted recently to the Kerala High Court, some of the detained crewmembers said that they are unable to leave the country as local police have confiscated their passports.
The crewmembers reiterated that it was only the master who was formally indicted in connection with the incident and that the remainder of them continue to be detained illegally despite having cooperated with authorities in the investigation.
The seven detained seafarers include Georgian, Russian, Ukrainian and Filipino nationals. Their 15 other companions have already returned to their respective home countries after being permitted to do so by the Indian Directorate General of Shipping.
The high court said it is now awaiting responses from the Indian Government and the Kerala local government in connection with the detained seafarers' appeal for release. A follow-up hearing is scheduled to take place before the end of this week.