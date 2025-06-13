MSC charged in connection with containership sinking off India

Local police in India's southern state of Kerala have filed charges of negligence against Swiss shipping company MSC in relation to the sinking of the container vessel MSC Elsa 3 late last month.

Similar charges have been filed against the ship's crew.

The report filed by the Fort Kochi Coastal Police in Kerala stated that MSC and the crew were negligent in their handling of the vessel and the onboard cargo, which resulted in the incident as well as damage to the environment due to fuel oil leaks and the spread of debris.