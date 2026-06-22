Croatia to amend boat licensing rules following deadly Adriatic Sea collision

The Croatian Government has begun work to update its existing system of issuing recreational boat operators' licences in the wake of a collision that left four people dead in the Adriatic Sea near the city of Split early last week.
Siniša Orlić, head of Croatia's Maritime Safety Directorate, told local media recently that amendments are to be the made to the existing regulations on boat operators' licences as these are already considered outdated.
The director added that the government has also been working with other parties within the EU to modify the licensing system to address issues such as human error, which is responsible for more than 80 per cent of accidents.
One of the changes being proposed is making practical training mandatory for operators of private vessels of no more than 18 metres in length up to 12 nautical miles offshore. Under the current system, boat operator licence holders who fall under this category are not required to undergo such training.
The government is also proposing the imposition of stricter penalties on those operators who have committed maritime violations.
These and other amendments have been proposed following the June 14, 2026 collision between the locally-registered catamaran ferry Krilo Eclipse and a French-flagged yacht off Split.
The yacht sank shortly afterwards due to the force of the impact; four of the eight people who were on board perished in the tragedy.
Croatian media has meanwhile reported that Krilo Eclipse's first officer and not the captain was at the ferry's controls when the collision with the yacht occurred.
The first officer has been arrested in connection with the incident. If convicted, he could be imprisoned for up to 15 years.