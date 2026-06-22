Croatia to amend boat licensing rules following deadly Adriatic Sea collision

The Croatian Government has begun work to update its existing system of issuing recreational boat operators' licences in the wake of a collision that left four people dead in the Adriatic Sea near the city of Split early last week.

Siniša Orlić, head of Croatia's Maritime Safety Directorate, told local media recently that amendments are to be the made to the existing regulations on boat operators' licences as these are already considered outdated.

The director added that the government has also been working with other parties within the EU to modify the licensing system to address issues such as human error, which is responsible for more than 80 per cent of accidents.