Three dead after ferry collides with yacht off Croatia

Three people are confirmed dead while a fourth has been reported as missing after a ferry and a sailing yacht collided in the Adriatic Sea off Croatia on Sunday, June 14.
The incident neat the city of Split occurred when the locally-registered catamaran ferry Krilo Eclipse struck the French-flagged yacht whose occupants included three Czech nationals. The yacht sank shortly afterwards due to the force of the impact and settled to a depth of more than 50 metres.
Video footage of the collision that has circulated online shows the ferry striking the smaller yacht despite calm sea conditions in the area at the time.
Local authorities confirmed that three Czech nationals who were aboard the ill-fated yacht perished in the incident while the search is still ongoing for the missing occupant.
Another four people suffered injuries from the collision. One of these individuals is still undergoing treatment in hospital.
The Croatian Navy located the wreck's position with the aid of an underwater drone. Recovery operations were temporarily suspended due to deteriorating visibility but are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 15.
An investigation into the incident is already underway.