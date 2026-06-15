Three dead after ferry collides with yacht off Croatia

Three people are confirmed dead while a fourth has been reported as missing after a ferry and a sailing yacht collided in the Adriatic Sea off Croatia on Sunday, June 14.

The incident neat the city of Split occurred when the locally-registered catamaran ferry Krilo Eclipse struck the French-flagged yacht whose occupants included three Czech nationals. The yacht sank shortly afterwards due to the force of the impact and settled to a depth of more than 50 metres.

Video footage of the collision that has circulated online shows the ferry striking the smaller yacht despite calm sea conditions in the area at the time.