COLUMN | Slow down: avoiding haste and minimising accidents aboard ship [Grey Power]

It is common sense that if you try and do too many things at once, or anything too fast, you make mistakes and probably don’t do anything properly.

It is a fundamental fact of life, ashore and afloat, but if you translate it into a maritime context, it can swiftly become a harbinger of destruction and death. It accounts for those accidents attributed to distraction, when some harassed person was trying to control a ship, communicate, and cancel half a dozen alarms all going off at once.

It is frequently a contributor to accidents in which somebody is rushing to fulfil some urgent demand, whether it is to, “make sure you are alongside and ready to handle cargo as per the agreed schedule,” or “it is vital that the ship leaves the berth on completion.”