COLUMN | "Bump and scrape" mishap off Australia: early warning signal of the risks of LNG fuel tanks [Grey Power]

These giant deck fuel tanks are now seen as among the most spectacular solutions, as the industry threshes around in its efforts to show willing on the road to net zero. While LNG is now entrenched as the alternative (“bridging”) fuel of choice, there are now equally large deck tanks proposed for ammonia, which is both toxic and seriously flammable but is said to be more energy-rich than any other of the green fuels.

But the Hay Point “bump and scrape” surely ought to have rung some warning bells about the vulnerability of these containment systems, which are obviously far cheaper than integral underdeck storage solutions. Firstly, their proximity to the accommodation islands of these ships does not say much about the thought given by the designers, or by the approving authorities, to the safety of the crew. Would any of these clever people who design these things really like to live so close to such hazardous neighbours?