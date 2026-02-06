Cargo ship runs aground near Sweden's Varberg Port

Authorities in Varberg municipality in Sweden have reported that a foreign-flagged cargo ship ran aground shortly after departing the Port of Varberg on Wednesday, February 4.

The Belgian-registered general cargo vessel CL Flanders had departed the port and was en route to Rochester in the UK with a load of timber when it struck a pier on Varberg's Getterön peninsula at around 20:00 local time on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported among the eight-strong crew while site inspections revealed that the grounding did not result in any oil spills in the surrounding waters.