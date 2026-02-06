Cargo ship runs aground near Sweden's Varberg Port

Authorities in Varberg municipality in Sweden have reported that a foreign-flagged cargo ship ran aground shortly after departing the Port of Varberg on Wednesday, February 4.
The Belgian-registered general cargo vessel CL Flanders had departed the port and was en route to Rochester in the UK with a load of timber when it struck a pier on Varberg's Getterön peninsula at around 20:00 local time on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported among the eight-strong crew while site inspections revealed that the grounding did not result in any oil spills in the surrounding waters.
Plans are being drafted for the ship's refloating in collaboration with the Swedish Coast Guard, which has also begun conducting an investigation to determine whether the incident was the result of negligence.
The 2024-built CL Flanders is owned by Antwerp-based shipping company the Conti-Lines Group.
Like her sister ship CL Nogaro, she has been operating primarily on shortsea routes within Europe, including on trips transporting timber between the UK and the Baltic region.