Cargo barge that caused crane collapse in Taiwan's Keelung port runs aground in bad weather

The China-flagged Yuzhou Qihang had just left Keelung and was en route to China's Fujian province when it encountered rough sea conditions that caused it to drift and run aground some 4.5 kilometres from shore on the morning (local time) of Thursday.

All 17 crewmembers abandoned ship as the weather deteriorated over the next few hours. They were eventually pulled out of the water by a Taiwan Coast Guard Administration patrol vessel that had diverted to the area to render assistance.