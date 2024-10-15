Ship manoeuvre causes crane collapse at Taiwan's Keelung Port

The incident occurred at around 14:00 local time on Monday, October 14, as a freighter transporting cargo consisting of a new quay crane entered the port in preparation for berthing.

Reports stated that the tail end of the crane being transported on the freighter identified as Yuzhou Qihang accidentally hit a gantry crane at the port's Pier 20. The crane then collapsed onto and ended up crushing one container on the pier, though there were no casualties among the personnel present at the time.