Ship manoeuvre causes crane collapse at Taiwan's Keelung Port
Local news outlets in Taiwan have reported an incident at the country's Port of Keelung wherein an arriving commercial ship struck one of the port's gantry cranes, causing it to collapse.
The incident occurred at around 14:00 local time on Monday, October 14, as a freighter transporting cargo consisting of a new quay crane entered the port in preparation for berthing.
Reports stated that the tail end of the crane being transported on the freighter identified as Yuzhou Qihang accidentally hit a gantry crane at the port's Pier 20. The crane then collapsed onto and ended up crushing one container on the pier, though there were no casualties among the personnel present at the time.
The vessel was travelling at a speed of 1.9 knots and the overspeed warning alarms were not triggered.
Local authorities meanwhile estimate the damage caused by the mishap to be in the area of NT$300 million (US$9.3 million).
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.