Capsized tour boat leaks fuel in New Zealand's Akaroa Harbour

A sightseeing vessel that ran aground and ended up partially capsized off New Zealand's South Island late last week has leaked some of its diesel fuel into the sea.
Black Cat, a 17-metre dolphin-watching vessel operated by local company Black Cat Cruises, became stranded just outside South Island's Akaroa Heads on the morning (local time) of Saturday, January 31.
All 41 passengers and crew were later safely evacuated by Good Samaritans as the boat remained stranded in Akaroa Harbour. However, an assessment by a local environmental council revealed that the vessel may have suffered greater damage than what was initially observed.
Local media outlet 1News reported that Black Cat may have spilled all the diesel that was contained in its fuel tanks into the surrounding waters. At the time of the grounding, the vessel was carrying approximately 2,200 litres of diesel plus other oils totalling 120 litres.
Authorities have been monitoring the waters around the vessel as the fuel had spilled in Nikau Palm Valley Bay, a protected marine area.
A 200-metre exclusion zone has been placed around the capsized vessel as debris collection and environmental monitoring efforts are being undertaken.