Capsized tour boat leaks fuel in New Zealand's Akaroa Harbour

A sightseeing vessel that ran aground and ended up partially capsized off New Zealand's South Island late last week has leaked some of its diesel fuel into the sea.

Black Cat, a 17-metre dolphin-watching vessel operated by local company Black Cat Cruises, became stranded just outside South Island's Akaroa Heads on the morning (local time) of Saturday, January 31.

All 41 passengers and crew were later safely evacuated by Good Samaritans as the boat remained stranded in Akaroa Harbour. However, an assessment by a local environmental council revealed that the vessel may have suffered greater damage than what was initially observed.