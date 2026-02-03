Tour boat runs aground in New Zealand's Akaroa Harbour

Rescuers successfully evacuated 41 people from a sightseeing vessel after it ran aground in Akaroa Harbour on New Zealand's South Island on Saturday, January 31.
The incident occurred at around 12:00 local time on Saturday when Black Cat, a 17-metre dolphin-watching vessel operated by local company Black Cat Cruises, became stranded just outside the Akaroa Heads.
One passenger said that all on board felt the impact as the vessel ran aground and that the crew then instructed everyone to transfer to the interior and don lifejackets.
A number of Good Samaritan boats that were nearby immediately diverted to the area to assist in the evacuation.
Black Cat Cruises' CEO Paul Milligan said that all 38 passengers and three crewmembers on Black Cat were later returned to the main wharf at Akaroa without injury.
Milligan has also assured that an investigation into the incident has been launched and that the company is cooperating with the relevant authorities.
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission of New Zealand (TAIC) has meanwhile opened an inquiry to determine the probable causes of the mishap. In line with this, TAIC Chief Investigator of Accidents Louise Cook has issued an appeal for witnesses who have photographic or video evidence of the grounding to come forward.