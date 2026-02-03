Tour boat runs aground in New Zealand's Akaroa Harbour

Rescuers successfully evacuated 41 people from a sightseeing vessel after it ran aground in Akaroa Harbour on New Zealand's South Island on Saturday, January 31.

The incident occurred at around 12:00 local time on Saturday when Black Cat, a 17-metre dolphin-watching vessel operated by local company Black Cat Cruises, became stranded just outside the Akaroa Heads.

One passenger said that all on board felt the impact as the vessel ran aground and that the crew then instructed everyone to transfer to the interior and don lifejackets.