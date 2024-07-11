Capsized Iranian frigate sinks at moorings

Iran's Nournews media outlet reports that a warship that capsized at the Port of Bandar Abbas earlier this week has sunk at its moorings after being repositioned. An investigation revealed that the rope holding the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) frigate IRIS Sahand broke during the repositioning attempt, causing the ship to submerge even further at the port.

The rebalancing of the frigate was reportedly completed "with great difficulty." This approach had been attempted after officials determined that the vessel can still be refloated and repaired, though no timeline has been provided to confirm when it will be returned to service.