Several injured after Iranian warship capsizes while in port

Iran's Fars news outlet has confirmed that several people suffered injuries after a warship capsized at the Port of Bandar Abbas on the country's southern coast on Sunday, July 7. The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) frigate IRIS Sahand tilted to port and became partially submerged as repairs were being carried out on its propulsion system.

Some of the survivors were brought to hospital for treatment. However, there has been no confirmation that the injuries they suffered are life-threatening.