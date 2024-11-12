Burning minesweeper capsizes off Kyushu, Japan; one crewmember still missing
Japanese news outlets have reported that the Japan Maritime Self Defence-Force (JMSDF) minesweeper JS Ukushima capsized and sank off Kyushu Island less than 24 hours after a fire ignited on board the vessel earlier this week.
The incident began at 09:40 local time on Sunday, November 10, when a blaze ignited in Ukushima's engine room as it was underway off Fukuoka. The vessel was then rocked by multiple explosions.
JMSDF officials said all but one of Ukushima's crew were safely evacuated to another vessel as the firefighting effort continued well into the evening of Sunday. However, the minesweeper capsized and sank shortly after 00:00 on Monday, November 11.
One sailor, identified as Petty Officer 3rd Class Tatsunori Koga, has been reported as missing and is believed to still be on board the sunken vessel. The Japan Coast Guard has thus begun deploying divers to the wreck to search for any trace of the missing crewmember.
Ukushima was conducting training in preparation for a scheduled joint JMSDF-US Navy mine warfare exercise when the fire ignited on Sunday. The exercise has been cancelled as the JMSDF, the Japan Coast Guard, and other agencies are now focusing their efforts on locating the missing sailor.