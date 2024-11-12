Burning minesweeper capsizes off Kyushu, Japan; one crewmember still missing

The incident began at 09:40 local time on Sunday, November 10, when a blaze ignited in Ukushima's engine room as it was underway off Fukuoka. The vessel was then rocked by multiple explosions.

JMSDF officials said all but one of Ukushima's crew were safely evacuated to another vessel as the firefighting effort continued well into the evening of Sunday. However, the minesweeper capsized and sank shortly after 00:00 on Monday, November 11.