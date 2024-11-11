One missing after fire ignites on warship off western Japan

Admiral Akira Saito, JMSDF Chief of Staff, said the minesweeper JS Ukushima was underway off the northern coast of Fukuoka when a blaze ignited in its engine room at around 09:40 local time on Sunday. The vessel was then rocked by multiple explosions.

All but one of the ship's crew were safely evacuated to another vessel as one individual could not be located at the time. The rescued survivors include one sailor who suffered injuries caused by smoke inhalation and who has since been brought to hospital.