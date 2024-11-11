One missing after fire ignites on warship off western Japan
The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) reports that one person has gone missing after one of the service's warships suffered an onboard fire off western Japan on Sunday, November 10.
Admiral Akira Saito, JMSDF Chief of Staff, said the minesweeper JS Ukushima was underway off the northern coast of Fukuoka when a blaze ignited in its engine room at around 09:40 local time on Sunday. The vessel was then rocked by multiple explosions.
All but one of the ship's crew were safely evacuated to another vessel as one individual could not be located at the time. The rescued survivors include one sailor who suffered injuries caused by smoke inhalation and who has since been brought to hospital.
Saito said later in the day on Sunday that the firefighting effort on Ukushima was still ongoing as of 20:30, and that the minesweeper might sink unless the fire is extinguished.
Saito added that the search for the missing sailor will also continue and an investigation will be launched to identify the probable cause of the incident.