Builder says crew's errors to blame for yacht tragedy off Sicily

Costantino claims the incident was unlikely to have been caused by design or construction flaws and that it was instead due to the yacht's crew not being in a "state of alert" as a storm swept through the area on the morning of the incident.

In an interview with Sky News, Costantino remarked that the yachts built by his company "are absolutely safe." He added that Monday's tragedy could have been avoided had the crew studied the latest weather charts and implemented the necessary safety procedures, such as closing all openings and making sure no one was on the outer deck when the storm hit.