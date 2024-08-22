Four bodies recovered from luxury yacht that sank off Sicily

The recovery of the four victims brings the death toll from the sinking of the 56-metre Bayesian to five. The body of the ship's cook had been found earlier while only 15 survivors have been confirmed among the 22 people who were on board.

An Italian Coast Guard official said the UK-flagged yacht was struck by a waterspout at around 04:30 local time on Monday, August 19. The yacht then sank to a depth of 50 metres near where it had been anchored just off the fishing village of Porticello.