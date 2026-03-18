Boating accident kills three off South Australia

Three people were killed in a recreational boating accident off the coast of South Australia on Sunday, March 15.

The three victims, who have been identified as males aged between 65 and 74, were already deceased when they were found on Sunday afternoon (local time) just hours after they sailed out to go fishing just off Beachport, a town located around 300 kilometres southeast of Adelaide.

An alarm was raised after it was discovered that the men were long overdue, as their boat had not yet returned to shore by 14:30.