Boat collision kills two in Bangladeshi capital

Two people were killed while two others have been reported missing following an incident involving three vessels on the Buriganga River in Bangladesh's capital city of Dhaka on Wednesday, March 18.

The incident occurred at around 17:30 local time on Wednesday after a small launch anchored near the pier at Sadarghat was struck from behind by another boat while it was embarking passengers from a third vessel.

Local police said the boat that had struck the launch fled the scene shortly afterwards while several people became trapped between the two remaining vessels and suffered injuries.