Authorities say Thai tour boat involved in fatal collision off Phi Phi was carrying drugs when incident occurred

Authorities in Thailand have confirmed that a tour boat that was involved in a collision that left one person dead off Krabi province earlier this week was laden with narcotics when the incident occurred, Singaporean media outlet MS News reported recently.

Unknown quantities of methamphetamine tablets and cannabis were found during an inspection of the tour boat Korawich Marine 888 after it struck the trawler Pichai Samut 1 in the Andaman Sea off the Phi Phi Islands on Sunday, January 11.

Korawich Marine 888's captain had also tested positive for drug use shortly the incident. However, the exact charges to be filed against the individual have not yet been determined.