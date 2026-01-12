VIDEO | Tourist killed after two boats collide off Thailand's Phi Phi Islands

One person was killed following a collision between a tour boat and a fishing vessel near the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand's Krabi province on Sunday, January 11.

Local authorities said the incident occurred at around 08:55 local time on Sunday when the tour boat Korawich Marine 888 struck the trawler Pichai Samut 1 in the Andaman Sea between Krabi and Phuket.

The tour boat's bow was torn off, which then caused the vessel to capsize and sink within minutes.