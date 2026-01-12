VIDEO | Tourist killed after two boats collide off Thailand's Phi Phi Islands

One person was killed following a collision between a tour boat and a fishing vessel near the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand's Krabi province on Sunday, January 11.
Local authorities said the incident occurred at around 08:55 local time on Sunday when the tour boat Korawich Marine 888 struck the trawler Pichai Samut 1 in the Andaman Sea between Krabi and Phuket.
The tour boat's bow was torn off, which then caused the vessel to capsize and sink within minutes.
The 55 passengers and crew who were on the tour boat were thrown overboard as it capsized. All were subsequently pulled out of the water by responding police and rescue personnel.
Tragically, a female passenger who was found in critical condition succumbed to her injuries after being brought to hospital. The news was confirmed by both local media and Yegor Ivanov, the Russian Consul-General in Phuket, who said that the deceased victim was an 18-year-old Russian national.
The tour boat's three crewmembers and 21 other passengers suffered injuries, though none are considered to be life-threatening.
Authorities said that the trawler suffered no damage and that no pollution was detected in the surrounding waters.
The tour boat's passengers at the time of the collision included Russian, Kazakhstani and Uzbek nationals.
Police in Phuket and Krabi have begun investigating the incident while Russian Consulate staff and other Thai authorities have extended assistance to the survivors.